Update on US FDA activities in ongoing govt shutdown

We are now entering the second week of the shutdown of the US federal government (or “the lapse period” as some have called it), and there does not appear to be an end in sight, comments Kurt Karst, writing on Hyman, Phelps & McNamara’s FDA Law Blog.

In fact, the environment in Washington DC has been described as “toxic.” On the Food and Drug Administration front, confusion (both in and out of the agency) seems to have been the state of affairs for several days last week. What’s on and what’s off for FDA has been an ongoing topic of discussion since before the shutdown and after FDA issued an initial statement on affected activities (The Pharma Letter October 2).

HJ Res 77 clears House Rules Committee