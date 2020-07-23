Uruguay: a system that works for its people and provides a beacon for its neighbors

A collaborative framework in which national and foreign actors converge allows the people of Uruguay access to a wide range of medicines, and the resilience of this structure has been shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, writes The Pharma Letter's Latin American correspondent.

Alfredo Antía, president of pharmaceutical industry trade group Asociación de Laboratorios Nacionales, said that, more widely, the country had made a success of its management of the pandemic, remaining one of the few countries in the region to keep the virus under control and to protect its older people, who make up a large part of the population.

Companies 'aware of their responsibility'