Friday 9 January 2026

US Administration to ensure women’s continued access to contraception coverage, while respecting religious-based objections

Pharmaceutical
25 August 2014
white-house-america-big

On Friday, the Obama Administration in the USA took several steps to help ensure women, whose coverage is threatened, receive coverage for recommended contraceptive services at no additional cost, as they should be entitled to under the Affordable Care Act, the Department of Health and Human Services Health and Human Services announced.

The rules, which are in response to recent court decisions, balance the government’s commitment to helping ensure women have continued access to coverage for preventive services important to their health, with the Administration’s goal of respecting religious beliefs. The first Administration action announced maintains the existing accommodation for certain religious non-profits, but also creates an additional pathway for eligible organizations to provide notice of their objection to covering contraceptive services.

Seeking comment on extending plan to for-profit companies

