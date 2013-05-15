US and European hema-oncologists views therapies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

US and European hematological oncologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources indicate that overall survival is the factor that most influences their prescribing decisions for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, and that increased overall survival is associated with the highest level of unmet need.

Interviewed thought leaders are optimistic that the CRd regimen - carfilzomib (Onyx Pharmaceuticals/Ono Pharmaceutical’s Kyprolis) in combination with lenalidomide (Celgene’s Revlimid) and dexamethasone - will show advantages over sales-leading lenalidomide plus dexamethasone (the Rd regimen) on this attribute in the ongoing Phase III ASPIRE trial.