US and European Rxing decisions on metastatic colorectal cancer

The effect of a therapy on overall survival and progression-free survival are attributes that most influence the prescribing decisions of surveyed U.S. and European oncologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources for second-line metastatic colorectal cancer.

Clinical data and the opinions of interviewed thought leaders, however, indicate that current and emerging therapies have no advantage over the sales-leader bevacizumab (Genentech/Roche (ROG: SIX)/Chugai's Avastin)/FOLFIRI (5-fluorouracil, leucovorin and irinotecan) on overall survival, one of the greatest unmet needs in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer. However, opinion leaders express optimism that clinical trial data could show that the mechanism of action of Eli Lilly (LSE: LLY)/ImClone's ramucirumab could confer a benefit on progression-free survival.

Likely struggle for new agents