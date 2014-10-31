US biopharma groups oppose drug disposal ordinance

A coalition of five USA-based health care and drug manufacturing advocacy organizations yesterday expressed opposition to a newly introduced San Francisco drug disposal ordinance, which requires pharmaceutical companies to bear the full burden of designing, funding and operating a collection program for unused medicines in the home.

A joint statement from BayBio, the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) declared: "This ordinance, while seemingly well-intended, would have little impact in protecting patients, safeguarding our environment or curbing possible abuse associated with unused medications.”

It continued: "The drug manufacturing industry supports efforts to help consumers safely dispose of unwanted medicines. However, there is no rationale for mandating new, costly and redundant disposal options when both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) support voluntary in-home disposal in conjunction with voluntary programs, national and local take-back days.