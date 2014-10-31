US biopharma groups oppose drug disposal ordinance

A coalition of five USA-based health care and drug manufacturing advocacy organizations yesterday expressed opposition to a newly introduced San Francisco drug disposal ordinance, which requires pharmaceutical companies to bear the full burden of designing, funding and operating a collection program for unused medicines in the home.
A joint statement from BayBio, the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) declared: "This ordinance, while seemingly well-intended, would have little impact in protecting patients, safeguarding our environment or curbing possible abuse associated with unused medications.”
It continued: "The drug manufacturing industry supports efforts to help consumers safely dispose of unwanted medicines. However, there is no rationale for mandating new, costly and redundant disposal options when both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) support voluntary in-home disposal in conjunction with voluntary programs, national and local take-back days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze