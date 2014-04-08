US CMS ensures higher value and quality for Medicare health and drug plans

Thursday 8 January 2026

8 April 2014

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the 2015 rate announcement and final call letter for Medicare Advantage and prescription drug benefit (Part D) programs.

The announcement sets a stable path for Medicare Advantage and implements a number of policies that ensure beneficiaries will continue to have access to a wide array of high quality, high value, and low cost options while making certain that plans are providing value to Medicare and taxpayers.

Since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, Medicare Advantage premiums have fallen by 10% and enrollment has increased by 38% to an all-time high of more than 15 million beneficiaries. At present, nearly 30% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Furthermore, enrollees are benefiting from greater quality as over half of enrollees are now in plans with four or more stars, a significant increase from 37% of enrollees in such plans in 2013.

