US CMS withdraws contentious Medicare Part D proposals

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has halted movement on several proposals in its Medicare Part D draft rule, many of which had been criticized by the pharma industry (The Pharma Letter February 20) and Congress, as well as patient groups, insurers, pharmacies and health providers.
Included is the agency’s proposal to eliminate protected class status for certain drug classes, as well as other proposals such as those related to reducing the number of Part D plans a particular plan sponsor may offer, and the proposal to clarify the non-interference provisions.
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