US competition authority calls for added information on Talecris acquisition by Spain's Grifols

The USA's Talecris Biotherapeutics says that it and Spain's Grifols SA have each received a request for additional information and documentary material, often referred to as a "Second Request," from the US Federal Trade Commission in connection with their proposed merger.

The proposed merger must undergo regulatory review by the FTC under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), and Talecris originally filed its notification with the FTC on July 6, 2010. The Second Request from the FTC is a part of the regulatory process under the HSR Act. Talecris says it is in the process of gathering information in response to the Second Request and is working cooperatively with the FTC as it reviews the proposed merger. Details of what information the agency has requested were not revealed by the companies.

Two months ago, Spanish health care company Grifols signed a definitive agreement to acquire Talecris for around $3.4 billion in a combination of cash and newly-issued Grifols non-voting shares in order to create what it said will be 'a global leader of life-saving and life enhancing plasma protein therapeutics' (The Pharma Letter June 7).