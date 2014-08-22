US DEA publishes final rule to reschedule hydrocodone combination products

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has today published in the Federal Register the Final Rule moving hydrocodone combination products (HCPs) from Schedule III to the more-restrictive Schedule II.

The action has been recommended by the Assistant Secretary for Health of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was supported by the DEA’s own evaluation of relevant data. The Final Rule imposes the regulatory controls and sanctions applicable to Schedule II substances on those who handle or propose to handle HCPs. It goes into effect in 45 days.

Accepted medical uses