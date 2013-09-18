US FDA accepts Epanova NDA filing

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a New Drug Application for Epanova, an investigational compound for the treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (triglyceride levels greater than or equal to 500mg/dL).

The NDA submission for Epanova was filed by USA-based Omthera Pharmaceuticals, which AstraZeneca acquired for an upfront $323 million, in a deal worth a potential $433 million including contingency payments (The Pharma Letter May 28), as a 505(b)(1) application in July 2013. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the FDA is May 5, 2014.