US FDA accepts NDAs for Otsuka's tolvaptan and BTG's Varisolve

Japanese mid-sized drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the company’s New Drug Application for the potential use of tolvaptan for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The drug is already approved for the treatment of hyponatremia.
If approved by FDA, tolvaptan would become the first pharmaceutical therapy for patients with ADPKD, an inherited genetic disease for which there is no current pharmaceutical treatment option, says Otsuka. ADPKD is a hereditary genetic illness characterized by the development of multiple cysts in the kidneys. ADPKD is the most common inherited kidney disease and the fourth most common overall cause of kidney failure worldwide, with the diagnosed prevalence estimated to be between 1:1,000 and 1:4,000 globally.
Tolvaptan is a selective V2 vasopressin receptor antagonist that has been hypothesized to slow the progression of ADPKD by reducing the development and growth of kidney cysts, which are characteristic of the disease and often associated with pain, hypertension, decreased kidney function and ultimately, kidney failure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze