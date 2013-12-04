US FDA accepts Nova Lab’s filing for mercaptopurine in childhood ALL

Privately-held UK drugmaker Nova Laboratories says the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a New Drug Application for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) drug that is marketed in the European Union as Xaluprine (mercaptopurine).

A liquid formulation of mercaptopurine, the product has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. Nova says it is now seeking FDA approval for the treatment of children with ALL.

Partnered with Rare Disease Therapeutics