US FDA advisory panel backs approval of Merck & Co's suvorexant, but only at lower doses

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee yesterday voted 13 to three to approve drug giant Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) investigational insomnia medicine suvorexant at doses of 15mg and 20mg, but voted eight to seven (with one abstention) against the 30mg and 40mg doses, saying that these were not safe.
“There is no evidence the higher doses are more effective but there is more evidence they’re more dangerous,” Jason Todd, a panel member and neurologist at NorthEast Neurology in Concord, North Carolina, said during the meeting, quoted by Bloomberg. The advisory panel still determined that the drug does work at all the doses proposed. The panel voted 12 to four that suvorexant helps people fall asleep and unanimously that the drug helps people stay asleep.
Darryle Schoepp, senior vice president and head of neuroscience and ophthalmology, at Merck Research Laboratories, commented: “Today’s votes and discussion bring us one step closer to providing physicians with another option to help patients struggling with insomnia. We look forward to working with the FDA as the agency continues its review of our application.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze