US FDA approval of Salix' Xifaxan for hepatic encephalopathy leads to takeover speculation

The US Food and Drug Administration granted marketing approval for Salix Pharmaceuticals' antibiotic Xifaxan (rifaximin) 550mg tablets for reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in patients 18 years of age or older.
Salix currently markets Xifaxan for traveler's diarrhea and also expects to seek approval for the drug's use in another indication - non-constipation irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In 2009, the drug generated revenue of $117.9 million for the company.
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