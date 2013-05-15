US FDA approves companion diagnostic for Tarceva, and new indication for the Roche drug

The US Food and Drug Administration late yesterday (May 14) approved Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech’s cobas EGFR Mutation Test, a companion diagnostic for their cancer drug Tarceva (erlotinib). This is the first FDA-approved companion diagnostic that detects epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations, which are present in approximately 10% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), the regulatory agency noted.
The test is being approved with an expanded use for Tarceva as a first-line treatment for patients with NSCLC that has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) and who have certain mutations in the EGFR gene.
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