US FDA approves companion diagnostic for Tarceva, and new indication for the Roche drug

The US Food and Drug Administration late yesterday (May 14) approved Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech’s cobas EGFR Mutation Test, a companion diagnostic for their cancer drug Tarceva (erlotinib). This is the first FDA-approved companion diagnostic that detects epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations, which are present in approximately 10% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), the regulatory agency noted.

The test is being approved with an expanded use for Tarceva as a first-line treatment for patients with NSCLC that has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) and who have certain mutations in the EGFR gene.