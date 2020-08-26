US FDA approves Cystadrops

Recordati Rare Diseases, a subsidiary of Italy’s Recordati Farmaceutici (RECI: MI), says that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Cystadrops (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.37%.
Cystadrops is a new, viscous eye drop solution that depletes corneal cystine crystal deposits in people living with cystinosis.
Cystadrops demonstrated a significant reduction in cystine crystal deposits in the cornea of the eye and is the first and only FDA-approved cysteamine drop formulation with four times a day dosing. Cystinosis is a rare genetic condition present from birth that leads to the build-up of cystine crystals throughout the body, causing widespread tissue and organ damage and significant impact on the eyes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze