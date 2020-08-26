US FDA approves Cystadrops

Recordati Rare Diseases, a subsidiary of Italy’s Recordati Farmaceutici (RECI: MI), says that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Cystadrops (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.37%.

Cystadrops is a new, viscous eye drop solution that depletes corneal cystine crystal deposits in people living with cystinosis.

Cystadrops demonstrated a significant reduction in cystine crystal deposits in the cornea of the eye and is the first and only FDA-approved cysteamine drop formulation with four times a day dosing. Cystinosis is a rare genetic condition present from birth that leads to the build-up of cystine crystals throughout the body, causing widespread tissue and organ damage and significant impact on the eyes.