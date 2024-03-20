Thursday 18 June 2026

US FDA approves Idorsia’s once-daily Tryvio

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2024
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The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tryvio (aprocitentan) for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs.

Tryvio was developed by Swiss drugmaker Idorsia (SIX: IDIA), whose shares were up 14.4% at 2.57 francs by early afternoon.

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More on this story...

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Idorsia announces executive changes as CEO to retire
21 May 2024
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Struggling Swiss biotech buys back rights to blood pressure candidate
6 September 2023
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22 March 2024
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New Phase III aprocitentan data for patients with resistant hypertension
4 November 2023




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