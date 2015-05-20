US FDA approves Janssen’s long-lasting schizophrenia treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application for atypical antipsychotic Invega Trinza (paliperidone palmitate) from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals under priority review for schizophrenia.
Before starting the three-month injection Invega Trinza, patients must be adequately treated with Invega Sustenna (one-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least four months. In a long-term Phase III maintenance trial, 93% of patients treated with Invega Trinza did not experience a significant return of schizophrenia symptoms. Based on positive efficacy, Janssen concluded this study early following the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
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