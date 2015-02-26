US FDA approves new antibacterial drug Avycaz

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved antibacterial drug Avycaz (ceftazidime-avibactam) to treat adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), in combination with metronidazole.
Avycaz is distributed by US-based company Forest Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Forest Laboratories which is a subsidiary of Ireland-headquartered generic drugs major Actavis (NYSE: ACT).
The indication also covers complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including kidney infections (pyelonephritis), for patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. Avycaz contains two drugs: ceftazidime, a previously approved cephalosporin antibacterial drug, and avibactam, to help extend bacterial resistance.
