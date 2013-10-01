US FDA approves new drug Brintellix to treat major depressive disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration late Monday (September 30) approved Brintellix (vortioxetine), co-marketed by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) and Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: CO) to treat adults with major depressive disorder.

While generic competition (including for Lundbeck’s own drug Cipralex/Lexapro; escitalopram) is expected to eat away at the depression market through 2022, health care advisory firm Decision Resources expect Brintellix to be one of the most successful new products and forecasts it will hit blockbuster status (The Pharma Letter August 2).

Brintellix could generate annual sales of up to $3 billion