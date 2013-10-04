Friday 9 January 2026

US FDA backs Pfizer’s hot flashes drug Duavee

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2013
fda-big

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and partner Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) said late Thursday say that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Duavee (conjugated estrogens/bazedoxifene) 0.45mg/20mg tablets, a novel therapy for women with a uterus, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause and the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Under the terms of a license agreement with Pfizer, Ligand has earned a $425,000 milestone payment for the approval. Ligand shares jumped 7% to $47.99 at the close if New York trading, its biggest gain in more than three months, while Pfizer dipped less than 1% to $28.77.

Duavee will enter a market for hot-flash treatments that includes Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4530) Brisdelle (paroxetine 7.5mg) and Eli Lilly’s (YSE: LLY) Evista (raloxifene); the latter generated $1 billion in sales last year and was approved in 1997 for prevention of post-menopausal osteoporosis, reported Bloomberg.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze