US FDA Benefit-Risk Assessment Plan viewed by PhRMA

US trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) says it shares the Food and Drug Administration’s belief that a structured approach to benefit-risk assessment can improve and facilitate greater understanding of FDA’s regulatory decisions by public stakeholders including patients, consumers, health care professionals and biopharmaceutical companies.
The comment was made in reaction to the publication of the FDA’s Draft Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) V Implementation Plan: Structured Approach to Benefit-Risk Assessment in Drug Regulatory Decision Making
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze