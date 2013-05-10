US FDA Benefit-Risk Assessment Plan viewed by PhRMA

US trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) says it shares the Food and Drug Administration’s belief that a structured approach to benefit-risk assessment can improve and facilitate greater understanding of FDA’s regulatory decisions by public stakeholders including patients, consumers, health care professionals and biopharmaceutical companies.

The comment was made in reaction to the publication of the FDA’s Draft Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) V Implementation Plan: Structured Approach to Benefit-Risk Assessment in Drug Regulatory Decision Making