US FDA clears GlaxoSmithKline’s H5N1 flu vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) pandemic Influenza A (H5N1) for the immunization of adults 18 and older for the prevention of disease caused by the influenza A virus H5N1 subtype contained in the vaccine.
The Q-Pan H5N1 influenza vaccine is composed of monovalent, inactivated, split A/H5N1 influenza virus antigen and GSK’s AS03adjuvant. In clinical studies, the adjuvanted formulation stimulated the required immune response while using a smaller amount of antigen as compared to a formulation without adjuvant. This could translate to a greater number of doses available at the time of a pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze