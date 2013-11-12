US FDA delays approval of Paladin’s Impavido

Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin Labs (TSX: PLB) says that the US Food and Drug Administration is extending the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for its New Drug Application for Impavido (miltefosine) for the treatment of cutaneous, mucosal and visceral leishmaniasis from December 19, 2013 to March 19, 2014.

During the course of recent discussions with the FDA, Paladin, itself currently the subject of a $1.6 billion takeover bid from Endo Health Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP; The Pharma Letter November 6), submitted revisions regarding chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) details and other aspects related to the proposed label.