US FDA eases restrictions on GSK diabetes drug Avandia

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday (November 25) lifted some severe limitations on the prescribing of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) diabetes drug Avandia (rosiglitazone).
The US regulator said it is requiring the removal of certain restrictions on prescribing and use of Avandia to reflect new information regarding the cardiovascular risk of the medicine. “Today’s actions are consistent with the recommendations of expert advisory committees,” the agency said.
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