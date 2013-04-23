Friday 9 January 2026

US FDA fast-track for Sanofi Pasteur's KB001A; orphan status for Teva/Xenon's XEN402; second BD Simplist product approved

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2013

Among a flurry of news items from the US Food and Drug Administration, was notification that Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KBIO) had been granted fast track designation for the investigation of KB001A, an antibody fragment, intended for protection against bacterial pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pa) in mechanically-ventilated patients.

Most serious Pa infections occur in hospitalized and critically or chronically ill patients - primarily affecting the respiratory system in susceptible individuals--and are a serious clinical problem due to the bacteria's resistance to antibiotics. Sanofi Pasteur, which is responsible for the clinical development under the terms of the agreement with KaloBios, is currently conducting a Phase I trial of the monoclonal antibody in the USA and has started the planning of a Phase IIb study.

Under the terms of the current agreement, Sanofi Pasteur has worldwide rights to KaloBios' KB001A technology for all disease indications related to Pa infections, except cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis, the rights in which were retained by KaloBios, and Sanofi Pasteur has the option to obtain at a later date.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze