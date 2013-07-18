Thursday 8 January 2026

US FDA fast-tracks Elan's Alzheimer's drug candidate

Pharmaceutical
18 July 2013

Ireland-based Elan Corp (NYSE: ELN) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to its development program for ELND005 which was submitted for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPS) in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The FDA concluded that the development program for ELND005 for the treatment of NPS in AD meets their criteria for Fast Track Designation. Elan’s ongoing ELND005 clinical program includes the Phase II Study AG201 in patients with AD, who are experiencing at least moderate levels of agitation/aggression and the safety extension Study AG251.

The objectives of Study AG201 are to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ELND005 over 12 weeks of treatment in patients with moderate to severe AD, who are experiencing at least moderate levels of agitation/aggression. The study is expected to enroll around 400 patients at multiple sites in the USA, Canada and other selected regions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze