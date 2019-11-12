US FDA looks favorably on Amarin heart drug

Shares in heart specialist Amarin were boosted by over 25% on Tuesday, following positive results for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) and the release of FDA briefing notes in advance of Thursday’s Meeting of the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee.
Vascepa, Amarin’s only drug, was approved by the US regulator in 2012 for the reduction of heart disease-causing triglycerides.
The firm now wants to expand the label to reference additional benefits, noting a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events for people with heart disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze