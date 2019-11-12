US FDA looks favorably on Amarin heart drug

Shares in heart specialist Amarin were boosted by over 25% on Tuesday, following positive results for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) and the release of FDA briefing notes in advance of Thursday’s Meeting of the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee.

Vascepa, Amarin’s only drug, was approved by the US regulator in 2012 for the reduction of heart disease-causing triglycerides.

The firm now wants to expand the label to reference additional benefits, noting a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events for people with heart disease.