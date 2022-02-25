US FDA nod confirms potential of SGLT2 inhibition

A new broader label for heart med Jardiance (empagliflozin) will help developers Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim extend the increasingly lucrative franchise.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the product for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization in adults with heart failure.

The product generated $432 million for Lilly in the most recently-reported quarter, a 38% increase, and $1.5 billion for the year as a whole.