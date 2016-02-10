Thursday 8 January 2026

US FDA seeks $5.1 billion budget for FY2017

Pharmaceutical
10 February 2016
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting a total budget of $5.1 billion to protect and promote the public health as part of the President’s fiscal year 2017 budget – an 8% increase over the enacted budget for FY 2016.

The overall request includes a net increase of $14.6 million in budget authority and $268.7 million in user fees for initiatives tied to several key areas, including the implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FMSA) and efforts to improve medical product safety and quality. The agency is also seeking $75 million in new mandatory funding to support the National Cancer Moonshot initiative being led by the Vice President.

“The FDA continues to work to obtain the most public health value for the federal dollar as we address expanded regulatory responsibilities and scientific challenges,” said FDA Acting Commissioner Stephen Ostroff, adding: “The agency remains fully committed to meeting the needs and high expectations of the American people regarding the products we regulate, as well as advancing the prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.”

