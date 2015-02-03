US FDA seeks 9% budget hike to $4.9 billion for FY 2016

The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting a budget of $4.9 billion to protect and promote the public health as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2016 budget – a 9% increase over the enacted budget for FY 2015.
The overall request includes $147.7 million in budget authority for initiatives tied to several key areas, including the implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act and the management of critical medical products issues.
The FY 2016 budget request reflects the FDA’s commitment to fulfill the mandates of groundbreaking legislation passed in recent years, which has given the agency increased regulatory responsibilities. The FDA’s scope has also expanded as it regulates an ever-increasing number of food and medical products imported from all over the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze