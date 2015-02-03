US FDA seeks 9% budget hike to $4.9 billion for FY 2016

The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting a budget of $4.9 billion to protect and promote the public health as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2016 budget – a 9% increase over the enacted budget for FY 2015.

The overall request includes $147.7 million in budget authority for initiatives tied to several key areas, including the implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act and the management of critical medical products issues.

The FY 2016 budget request reflects the FDA’s commitment to fulfill the mandates of groundbreaking legislation passed in recent years, which has given the agency increased regulatory responsibilities. The FDA’s scope has also expanded as it regulates an ever-increasing number of food and medical products imported from all over the world.