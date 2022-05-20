US FDA takes further steps to limit the risk of drug shortages

The US Food and Drug Administration is looking to raise the issue of drug shortages, in an attempt to boost the resilience and effectiveness of drugmakers in ensuring continuity of supply.

Acting on new powers granted under the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act, the agency has successfully reduced the number of shortages, but disruptions continue to occur for a variety of reasons.

This may be the result of vulnerabilities in the supply chain, quality problems, demand spikes or market withdrawals.