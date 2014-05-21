US FDA thumbs up for Takeda’s Entyvio for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Entyvio (vedolizumab) injection, from Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), to treat adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn‘s disease.
Entyvio is approved to treat those conditions when one or more standard therapies (corticosteroids, immunomodulators, or tumor necrosis factor blocker medications) have not resulted in an adequate response. The FDA decision comes soon after a European Medicines Agency advisory committee recommendation to approve Entyvio for the same indications (The Pharma Letter March 21).
Blockbuster sales prospects
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze