US federal judge tells FDA to lift age restrictions on morning-after pill

A US federal judge has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to lift age and other restrictions on the sale of the morning-after pill, making the drug available to women of all ages over the counter.

The ruling by US District Court Judge Edward Korman reverses a 2011 decision by Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius not to allow the sale of emergency contraception without a prescription for women 16 and under.

According to a Bloomberg report, US District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn, New York, excoriated the Food and Drug Administration for what he called a 12-year delay in making the emergency contraceptive, known as Plan B and marketed by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) available over-the- counter. While acknowledging opponent contentions that increased access to contraception may encourage sexual conduct by minors, Judge Korman said the case is not about “the potential misuse of Plan B by 11-year-olds.”