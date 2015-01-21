US FTC approves final order preserving in nicotine patches market competition

Following a public comment period, the USA’s Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order settling charges that Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) consumer health care products joint venture with UK peer GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) would likely be anticompetitive.

Under the order, first announced in November, Novartis agreed to divest Habitrol, its branded nicotine replacement therapy patch, as well as its private-label patch business. Novartis will divest Habitrol, as well as its private-label patch business, to India-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY).