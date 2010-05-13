US health reform may make health organizations' current business practices and markets irrelevant, says PwC

Health organizations in the USA face more than 60 major regulatory deadlines over the next 10 years to meet the timetable and goals of US health reform, and the changes will create a profoundly different health care environment in which current business practices and markets may no longer be relevant, according to a new report published today by PricewaterhouseCoopers' Health Research Institute.

Opportunities are embedded in new changes, but to prosper in a post-reform environment, health executives will need to think out of the box, break down silos and make friends of former adversaries. And there are implications for the pharmaceutical industry.