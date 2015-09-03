US HHS revises rules on patient participation in medical research

The US Department of Health and Human Services yesterday announced proposed revisions to the regulations that govern research on individuals who participate in research.
The current regulations that protect individuals who participate in research, which have been in place since 1991, are followed by 18 federal agencies and are often referred to as the Common Rule. They were developed at a time when research was predominantly conducted at universities, colleges and medical institutions, and each study generally took place at a single site. The expansion of research into new scientific disciplines, such as genomics, along with an increase in multisite studies and significant advances in technology, has highlighted the need to update the regulatory framework. Notably, a more participatory model of research has also emerged, with individuals looking for more active engagement with the research enterprise.
In July 2011, HHS issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to seek the public’s input on updating the Common Rule. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) issued yesterday reflects that input and requests comments for HHS to consider as it drafts the final rule.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze