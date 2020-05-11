US HHS starts distributing donated remdesivir supplies

On Saturday, the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) announced the allocation plan for the drug remdesivir.
Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) committed to supplying approximately 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under the Emergency Use Authorization ( EUA) granted by the Food and Drug Administration. The donation to the USA is part of 1.5 million vials of remdesivir the company is donating worldwide., under the trade name
Since the US grant for emergency use, remdesivir has also been granted ‘exceptional’ use, under the trade name Veklury, by the Japanese regulator.
