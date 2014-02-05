US HHS strengthens patients’ right to access lab test reports

As part of an ongoing effort to empower patients to be informed partners with their health care providers, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has taken action to give patients or a person designated by the patient a means of direct access to the patient’s completed laboratory test reports.
“The right to access personal health information is a cornerstone of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule,” said HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius (pictured), adding: “Information like lab results can empower patients to track their health progress, make decisions with their health care professionals, and adhere to important treatment plans.”
The final rule announced this week amends the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) regulations to allow laboratories to give a patient, or a person designated by the patient, his or her “personal representative,” access to the patient’s completed test reports on the patient’s or patient’s personal representative’s request.
