US Medicare recipients to see their drug costs reduced under CMS plan

Under proposed policies released Friday by the USA’s the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Medicare beneficiaries will get greater protections, value and care in the Medicare services they receive.

This 2014 Advance Notice and draft Call Letter takes important steps to improve payment accuracy for Medicare Advantage (Part C) and in Medicare prescription drug (Part D) plans for 2014, without shifting costs to beneficiaries. Since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, Medicare Advantage premiums have fallen by 10% and enrollment is expected to increase by an estimated 28% through this year. In addition, costs of the defined standard Part D plan will be lower in 2014 than they are in 2013. The standard Part D deductible will be $310, down from $325 in 2013, and cost-sharing amounts will also be lower.