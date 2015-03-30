US National Institutes of Health advance cAd3-EBOZ and VSV-ZEBOV to Phase III trials

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced that two Ebola vaccines appear safe, and will advance to Phase III testing.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) sponsored the trial, which examined the effects of cAd3-EBOZ, developed by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the NIAID, and VSV-ZEBOV, developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada and licensed to NewLink (Nasdaq: NLNK) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) on 600 people in a mid-stage trial in Liberia.

The NIH said that it recruitment will continue in the Phase II part of the study, and that enrolment will increase to around 1,500 people, partly to increase the percentage of women in the study. Currently only around 16% of participants are women, and those conducting the trial are aiming to ensure there are no gender-based differences in immune response or side effects.