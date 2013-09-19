US NIH trials flu vaccines from Sanofi and Novartis

The US National Institutes of Health has begun testing an H7N9 avian influenza vaccine candidate in humans. The two concurrent Phase II clinical trials, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, will gather information about the safety of the candidate vaccine and the immune system responses it induces when administered at different dosages and with or without adjuvants, substances designed to boost the body’s immune response to vaccination.
Sanofi and Novartis vaccines tested
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