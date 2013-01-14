US NRC rules sites can procure radium-223 dichloride for Algeta/Bayer's prostate cancer candidate

Norwegian drug developer Algeta (OSE: ALGETA) this morning announced that the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a positive licensing decision on the medical use of radium-223 dichloride (radium-223). The NRC licensing decision follows the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on the Medical Use of Isotopes (ACMUI) report, dated November 20, 2012.
Radium-223 is an investigational agent and is not approved by the European Medicines Agency, the US Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities. German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has submitted regulatory filings in the European Union and USA for Alpharadin (radium-223 dichloride for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients with bone metastases (The Pharma Letters December 13 and 16, 2012). Algeta will co-promote the product in the USA.
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