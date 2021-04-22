US patents for Nicox' Vyzulta eligible for term extension

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has determined that three US composition of matter patents covering latanoprostene bunod, commercialized as Vyzulta, (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, are eligible for patent term extension, potentially through to 2030, says French eye-care specialist Nicox (Euronext Paris: COX).



The initial patent term of the latanoprostene bunod patents concerned is 2025. Nicox believes that each of these patents could be extended by almost the maximum five years allowable. The duration of this patent extension is subject to calculation by the US Food and Drug Administration with the final decision of the USPTO regarding the term of the extension expected in two to three years. Nicox would then select one of the three patents for the extension.

Vyzulta is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Patent extension will ensure long-term revenue source