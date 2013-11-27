US patient share leaders in first-line BRAF-mutation positive malignant melanoma

According to US oncologists surveyed in the third quarter of 2013 by BioTrends Research, a unit of Decision Resources, Roche (ROC: SIX)/Genentech/Daiichi Sankyo/Chugai’s Zelboraf (vemurafenib) is the patient share leader in the first-line BRAF-mutation positive setting.

Surveyed oncologists also report that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab) holds the most patient share (around 50%) in the first-line BRAF wild-type setting; Yervoy also captures about one-third of patient share in second-line BRAF-mutation positive setting, according to surveyed oncologists. Respondents surveyed in third-quarter 2013 expect a significant decrease in the first- and second-line patient share of Zelboraf and Yervoy, respectively, within the next six months.