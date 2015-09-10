US pharma cos pursuing research for over 800 cancer drugs - Report

With over 800 new drugs in various stages of research, US pharmaceutical companies have firmly positioned themselves for continued innovation to treat cancer, the second leading cause of death in the country.

Different forms of cancer still account for nearly one of every four deaths in the USA despite a growing number of survivors, a recent report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) showed.

An estimated 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2015 alone, and nearly 600,000 Americans will die from a form of the disease. The numbers paint a truly bleak picture and are a reminder for the persistent need to innovate.