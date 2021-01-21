US President Biden retracts US withdrawal from WHO

The United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization.

Yesterday, newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden signed letters retracting the previous Trump Administration’s announcement to withdraw from the organization, and those letters have been transmitted to the Secretary General of the United Nations, and to WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Also, Dr Anthony Fauci has been appointed as chief medical adviser to President Biden, and he joins the WHO Executive Board as head of delegation for the United States of America.