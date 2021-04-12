US President's discretionary funding request includes new research agency

The US White House on Friday sent to Congress President Joe Biden’s discretionary funding request for the fiscal year 2022.

President Biden proposed huge increases for many federal research agencies as part of a $118 billion boost in domestic spending.

As Joe Biden's first budget request to Congress as President, it offers a look at his priorities on healthcare and education, with increases in discretionary - or optional spending - across the board. A proposal detailing mandatory spending requests - which includes Medicaid and Medicare - will come later, said White House officials.