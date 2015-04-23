US priority review for Boehringer’s Pradaxa antidote

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review to German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for idarucizumab, which is being investigated to specifically reverse the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran, the active ingredient in Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) in patients needing emergency intervention or experiencing an uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding event.

The idarucizumab BLA, which was submitted last month (The Pharma Letter March 2), will be reviewed under accelerated approval and is the first review for a reversal agent in the novel oral anticoagulant (NOAC) class. Currently, no NOACs have an approved reversal agent. Pradaxa generated sales of 1.20 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for the company in 2014. Idarucizumab received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA last year (TPL June 26, 2014).

New innovative option in anticoagulation care